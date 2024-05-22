Lindgren, Chytil expected in Rangers lineup against Panthers in Game 1 of East Final

Defenseman feels better after 'a couple maintenance days,' forward likely back after missing past 3

Lindgren and Chytil game 1 TONIGHT bug

© Elsa/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Ryan Lindgren said he will play for the New York Rangers against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The defenseman was on the ice for New York's optional morning skate Wednesday, his first time skating in a team environment since Thursday, when the Rangers won Game 6 of the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Sunday was an optional practice that Lindgren skipped. Monday and Tuesday were full practices, but the Rangers said Lindgren was off the ice because of maintenance.

"Feel good," Lindgren said Wednesday. "Just a couple maintenance days, but yeah, feel good."

Lindgren has one assist and is averaging 20:36 of ice time per game in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He didn't discuss what kept him off the ice, but said he never had a doubt that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Panthers.

"I was just kind of feeling better each day," Lindgren said. "I don't know, I just knew I was going to be good to go."

Lindgren's reputation as a player who plays through pain or other ailments gave his teammates confidence he'd be ready too.

"You know," defenseman Braden Schneider said. "You know he's going to be ready to go. He's a workhorse and you know he'll fight through anything. I'm glad he got those rest days and I'm excited to see him out there."

Forward Filip Chytil also is expected to play in Game 1 after missing the past three games against Carolina. Chytil had said Tuesday that he would be good to go for Game 1, when he skated as the left wing on the third line with Alex Wennberg and Kaapo Kakko for the second straight practice.

Forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Matt Rempe and Blake Wheeler stayed on the ice for extra work after practice, an indication they will be scratched.

"That I'm here at this time, it's beautiful for myself and I can't wait for the game tomorrow," Chytil said Tuesday.

Game 3 against Carolina was Chytil's first game since Nov. 2 because of an upper-body injury. He had a setback in his recovery Jan. 26 and the Rangers ruled him out for the rest of the season, but Chytil returned to practice in April.

He didn't play Game 4 against the Hurricanes because of an illness. He was not in the lineup for Games 5 and 6 but no reason was given.

"I had a good couple of practices with the guys," Chytil said. "It's just so much fun to be here with everybody, be involved in all the drills, every battle, and it's going to be nice to be involved in [Game 1] as well."

