Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Boston, Massachusetts

NHL.com writer Zeisberger enjoys local fare ahead of Game 7 between Bruins, Maple Leafs

Zeisberger postcard sandwich
By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL.com writers will be sending postcards from the series they are covering. Today, staff writer Mike Zeisberger checks in from Boston:

BOSTON -- In years of being privileged to be part of the sportswriting fraternity, Boston has always been one of my favorite cities.

On days like Saturday, for a Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Playoff Series, the vibe is electric. People here certainly love their sports.

Just like I love their food.

Italian, Chinese, you name it, they excel at it here. And nothing is better than the seafood, which is no surprise when you are in a city that borders the Atlantic Ocean.

Back when I first came here during my days as a Blue Jays beat writer with the Toronto Sun, I quickly learned a lesson from the foodies in these parts.

What’s the litmus test of a good clam chowder? If your spoon can stand upright in it, of course.

Zeisberger postcard chowder

As such, I had a cup of chowder that deliciously met that test. It was accompanied by a yummy lobster roll because, well, that’s what you do here.

My doctors might not agree. After recently returning to work after a four-month hiatus in which I had three hospital stints due to heart and kidney issues, chowder and lobster rolls probably weren’t on the list of health foods for my rehab.

Oh well. After 16 weeks of rehab, I deserved a treat. And that meal certainly was. Thanks Boston. As always.

Sincerely:

Zize

