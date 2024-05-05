Woll out for Maple Leafs in Game 7 with undisclosed injury

BOSTON -- Joseph Woll did not play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Ilya Samsonov started in his place. He is 1-3 in the series with a 3.31 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.

Woll, who started for the Maple Leafs in their wins in Games 5 and 6, was a late scratch due to an undisclosed injury. He was shaken up during a scramble in the waning moments of Toronto’s 2-1 home victory in Game 6 on Thursday.

The 25-year-old goaltender had a 0.86 goals-against average and .964 save percentage in the series. Martin Jones backed up Samsonov.

Forward Auston Matthews returned for Game 7 after missing the previous two games for an undisclosed reason. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in four games in this series, including the game-winner in Toronto’s 3-2 victory in Game 2.