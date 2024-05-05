Woll out for Maple Leafs in Game 7 with undisclosed injury

Goalie had started previous 2 games; Matthews returns to lineup

Woll out Game 7 for Maple Leafs

© Claus Andersen/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON -- Joseph Woll did not play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Ilya Samsonov started in his place. He is 1-3 in the series with a 3.31 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.

Woll, who started for the Maple Leafs in their wins in Games 5 and 6, was a late scratch due to an undisclosed injury. He was shaken up during a scramble in the waning moments of Toronto’s 2-1 home victory in Game 6 on Thursday.

The 25-year-old goaltender had a 0.86 goals-against average and .964 save percentage in the series. Martin Jones backed up Samsonov.

Forward Auston Matthews returned for Game 7 after missing the previous two games for an undisclosed reason. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in four games in this series, including the game-winner in Toronto’s 3-2 victory in Game 2.

Latest News

Bergeron fires up Bruins fans before Game 7 at TD Garden

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Matthews returns for Maple Leafs in Game 7

Vegas, Dallas ‘don’t think anyone is surprised’ series heading to Game 7

State Your Case: Canucks or Oilers in Western 2nd Round of playoffs

Oilers hope to turn tables on Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Hill likely to start for Golden Knights in Game 7 of Western 1st Round 

3 Keys: Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

Bruins face 'pinnacle of all things urgent' in Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maple Leafs 'where we want to be' heading into Game 7 vs. Bruins

3 Keys: Maple Leafs at Bruins, Game 7 of Eastern 1st Round

Stars-Golden Knights Game 7 winner debated by NHL.com writers

Predators eliminated from playoffs after failure to hold leads

Miller draws comparisons to Kesler during Canucks playoff run  

Matthews uncertain for Maple Leafs against Bruins in Game 7

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Matthews, Pettersson, Slavin finalists for Lady Byng Trophy

Parise thrilled to be with Avalanche for Stanley Cup championship pursuit