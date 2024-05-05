Panthers to play Bruins in Eastern 2nd Round

The Florida Panthers will play the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Florida eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. Boston advanced with a 2-1 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Saturday.

The Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division, will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Bruins, the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic.

Carter Verhaeghe (five goals, four assists) and Matthew Tkachuk (three goals, six assists) each had nine points to lead the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. Sam Reinhart, who scored 57 goals during the regular season, had three goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky started each game, going 4-1-0 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Florida was 0-2-2 against Boston during the regular season, losing three of the four games by one goal. Reinhart (two goals, two assists) and Aleksander Barkov (two goals, two assists) each had four points. Tkachuk had two points (one goal, one assist).

Bobrovsky started all four games and posted a 3.24 GAA and .871 save percentage.

Brad Marchand led Boston with eight points (three goals, five assists) in the first round. Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak each had three goals and two assists.

Jeremy Swayman went 4-2 with a 1.49 GAA and .950 save percentage in six starts. Linus Ullmark allowed three goals on 34 shots in his only start, a 3-2 loss in Game 2.

Against the Panthers, the Bruins were led by Pavel Zacha, who had five points (two goals, three assists). Charlie McAvoy (three goals, one assist) and Pastrnak (one goal, three assists) each had four points.

Ullmark was 3-0-0 with a 1.62 GAA and .947 save percentage. Swayman made 18 saves in his only start, a 4-3 win on March. 26.

Florida and Boston have played twice in the postseason, with the Panthers winning each time. They won in five games in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in 1996, and in seven games in the first round last season. Each season, Florida went on to lose in the Stanley Cup Final.