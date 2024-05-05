Panthers to play Bruins in Eastern 2nd Round

Defeated Tampa Bay in 5 games to advance; Boston eliminated Maple Leafs in 7

Panthers Bruins lookahead updated

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

The Florida Panthers will play the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Florida eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. Boston advanced with a 2-1 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Saturday.

The Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division, will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Bruins, the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic.

Carter Verhaeghe (five goals, four assists) and Matthew Tkachuk (three goals, six assists) each had nine points to lead the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. Sam Reinhart, who scored 57 goals during the regular season, had three goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky started each game, going 4-1-0 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Florida was 0-2-2 against Boston during the regular season, losing three of the four games by one goal. Reinhart (two goals, two assists) and Aleksander Barkov (two goals, two assists) each had four points. Tkachuk had two points (one goal, one assist).

Bobrovsky started all four games and posted a 3.24 GAA and .871 save percentage.

Brad Marchand led Boston with eight points (three goals, five assists) in the first round. Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak each had three goals and two assists.

Jeremy Swayman went 4-2 with a 1.49 GAA and .950 save percentage in six starts. Linus Ullmark allowed three goals on 34 shots in his only start, a 3-2 loss in Game 2.

Against the Panthers, the Bruins were led by Pavel Zacha, who had five points (two goals, three assists). Charlie McAvoy (three goals, one assist) and Pastrnak (one goal, three assists) each had four points.

Ullmark was 3-0-0 with a 1.62 GAA and .947 save percentage. Swayman made 18 saves in his only start, a 4-3 win on March. 26.

Florida and Boston have played twice in the postseason, with the Panthers winning each time. They won in five games in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in 1996, and in seven games in the first round last season. Each season, Florida went on to lose in the Stanley Cup Final.

Related Content

Panthers pull away in 3rd, eliminate Lightning with win in Game 5

Latest News

Maple Leafs’ latest Game 7 loss adds to core’s disappointment

Pastrnak responds to Montgomery’s challenge in Game 7 win for Bruins

Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round predictions

Pastrnak, Bruins eliminate Maple Leafs with OT win in Game 7

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canucks vs. Oilers Western 2nd Round preview

Eastern Conference 2nd Round schedule announced

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Boston, Massachusetts

Silovs vs. Skinner goalie matchup in Western 2nd Round

Bergeron fires up Bruins fans before Game 7 at TD Garden

Woll out for Maple Leafs in Game 7 with undisclosed injury

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Matthews returns for Maple Leafs in Game 7

Vegas, Dallas ‘don’t think anyone is surprised’ series heading to Game 7

State Your Case: Canucks or Oilers in Western 2nd Round of playoffs

Oilers hope to turn tables on Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Hill likely to start for Golden Knights in Game 7 of Western 1st Round 

3 Keys: Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

Bruins face 'pinnacle of all things urgent' in Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs