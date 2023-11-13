Rookie Watch: Brink, Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Metropolitan Division (in alphabetical order):

Bobby Brink, RW, Philadelphia Flyers: The 22-year-old right wing, chosen in the second round (No. 34) in the 2019 NHL Draft, is tied for sixth among NHL rookies with eight points (three goals, five assists) while averaging 15:39 of ice time in 13 games. He's third among Metropolitan Division rookie skaters (minimum 10 games) in shooting percentage (14.3) and leads all first-year players in penalties drawn (eight).

Brink (5-foot-8, 169 pounds) had 92 points (27 goals, 65 assists) in 84 games over three seasons at the University of Denver (2019-22) and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist as the best player in NCAA Division I men's hockey as a junior. He had four assists in 10 regular-season games for the Flyers in 2021-22 and, following hip surgery, scored 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 41 games for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League last season.

"Most of the small guys in the (NHL) are used to playing against bigger players," Brink said. "There's advantages and disadvantages to being every size. You can use your size to your advantage. You see a ton of small players in this league having a lot of success. You've just got to try to take stuff from their games because they've been doing it and had success in this league for a while and try and do the same."