Reinhart's production powering Panthers in bid to return to Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart is off to the best start of his NHL career with the Florida Panthers this season, and the center is looking for that to translate to a return to the Stanley Cup Final, as well as bigger numbers on his next contract.
In his 10th season in the League, he leads the Panthers with 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 24 games, on pace to surpass his NHL career-high of 82 points (33 goals, 49 assists) in 78 games in 2021-22, his first season with Florida following seven with the Buffalo Sabres.
Tied for second in the League in goals, he is on pace for 54 goals, which would shatter his NHL career high of two seasons ago, and his fast start places him squarely in the spotlight when the Panthers (14-8-2) host the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).
Reinhart's play is a big reason why Florida is in third place in the competitive Atlantic Division, one point behind the Detroit Red Wings and seven behind the first-place Boston Bruins. The Panthers are striving to return to the Cup Final, where it lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights after defeating the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“As time goes, you look back at the playoff run more and more but what we took from it is that we can win at that level,’’ Reinhart said. “Obviously coming up short against an absolute powerhouse in Vegas, you learn what we did well in other series and learned what they did better in the Final. The biggest thing is having confidence in ourselves which is why, over the past 10 years, you see teams having sustained success. You go through the experience, learn from it and come back stronger.
“It's been really fun and this is the time of year where I really get started. One of the factors I attribute is playing hockey until June last year. It didn't take as much time getting comfortable on the ice again.”
Listening to Reinhart's teammates, that comfort level is pretty high.
“I think he is the same player he was in Buffalo, only now he is getting a lot more recognition and being on a winning team helps that,’’ said center Evan Rodrigues, who was a teammate of Reinhart’s with the Sabres and reunited with him in Florida after signing as a free agent July 2.
“He has this confidence, a swagger about him, and he is a leader around the net. He always had the goals and the points in Buffalo, but they are being noticed a lot more now. You put him in a spot to succeed and that is just what he is going to do.”