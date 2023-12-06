Reinhart's production powering Panthers in bid to return to Stanley Cup Final

Buffalo selected Reinhart with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and though he was one of the team’s top offensive drivers throughout his tenure, the Sabres struggled and failed to make the playoffs in any of his seven seasons.

Buffalo traded the restricted free agent to Florida on July 24, 2021, getting a 2022 first-round pick and goalie Devon Levi in return. Reinhart signed a three-year contract with the Panthers on Aug. 11, 2021.

“He was the go-to guy in Buffalo and one of the top dogs, and that is still the case here,” said Florida defenseman Brandon Montour, who spent parts of three seasons with Reinhart and was traded to the Panthers by the Sabres on April 10, 2021.

“But we have better depth here and a more competitive team. Just bringing his style here, you can see how good of a player he is and how much he helps us. I was excited when he was traded here, not only for what he can do on the ice but for the guy he is off of it. He is a true professional. It is nice being a teammate of his again. He spent way more time in Buffalo than I did and I think it was time for him to be moved. He needed a change of scenery.”

Reinhart said, “Florida was high on my list as a team I wanted to go to, they had players I wanted to surround myself and I was able to control [the trade] a little bit. We play with a style that has winning in mind.”

Panthers coach Paul Maurice calls Reinhart the “second-most intuitive player I have ever coached’’ behind Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis and says when Reinhart’s playing days are done, he says he could become either a coach or a general manager “if he wants to.’’

“He can tell you exactly what is going on in the game while on that bench,’’ Maurice said, “and he uses that around the ice. He has come into his prime as far as physical maturity, coupled with great playing experience.’’

Last season, Maurice split up Reinhart and center Aleksander Barkov not because they were failing to create plenty of offensive chances, but because the team was hurting for wins and the “numbers just were not there.”

Maurice reunited them to to begin this season and not only were the opportunities there, but Reinhart, usually a slow starter, was making them count.

So far this season, Reinhart has four multigoal games, with his team going 3-1 in those contests.

“They compliment each other so well,” Maurice said. “Barkov is a big, physical specimen who has the speed and the hands; Sam is just very, very bright. He is a pro. I don’t know what he does outside of the rink, but when he is here, he is 100 percent dialed in. He never gives you the impression he is trying to race out to go do something else. He works to get better at his craft; he is a student of the game and is always trying to get better.”

As for the future, Reinhart and the Panthers have some work to do; he can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time after this season, and he and Florida general manager manager Bill Zito each has expressed a desire to get something done down the road.

“I'm comfortable with it being ongoing,” Reinhart said. “They know I want to be here and I know they want me here. It’s just a matter of getting it done. It's not something that's distracting me now nor will it in the future. We’re on the same page right now and know where we both are.”