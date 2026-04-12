Red Wings ‘down’ after elimination extends playoff drought to 10 years

DETROIT -- The fans booed as the clock expired at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
In their home finale, on “Fan Appreciation Night,” the Detroit Red Wings were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention in fitting fashion. They blew yet another third-period lead and lost in regulation, this time to the New Jersey Devils, 5-3.
In their Centennial season, their playoff drought reached 10 years. That’s the longest in their history and the longest active drought in the NHL, now that the Buffalo Sabres have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
“This is Detroit,” said coach Todd McLellan, who was an assistant in 2008, when the Red Wings won the most recent of their 11 championships. “This is Hockeytown. I’ve been lucky enough to be on the other side of it when they couldn’t stop cheering for this team, and they’re dying for that. They crave that. That’s what they want.
“And I don’t even know if they want a Stanley Cup championship anymore. They just want a team that’s going to come and give them something to cheer about.
“And this ‘outside noise’ stuff or whatever (the players bring up about media criticism), that’s inside noise. Those are our fans in our building, and they pay to watch us play, and we get paid well to perform for them, and they’re fully entitled to their opinion, and we deserve their opinion. There’s no other way to sugarcoat it. That’s what we earned.”
The Red Wings (41-30-9) needed one point to avoid elimination Saturday.
They had a chance to earn two points when Emmitt Finnie gave them a 3-2 lead at 7:00 of the third period, and they still had a chance to earn one point after Cody Glass tied the game 3-3 at 11:18.
But they ended up with no points after Jesper Bratt put the Devils ahead at 16:26 and Dawson Mercer added an empty-net goal at 19:00.
“It’s just a microcosm of the year, really, and where we are as an organization,” McLellan said. “We have to get better top to bottom.”