James Reimer made 21 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in their 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Red Wings 2, Penguins 1
Recap: Red Wings at Penguins 10.4.23
Simon Edvinsson and Daniel Sprong scored, and J.T. Compher had two assists for Detroit.
Xavier Ouellet scored for Pittsburgh. Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves.
Ouellet gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 17:38 of the first period, scoring with a backhand off an assist from Jansen Harkins.
Sprong scored his third of the preseason on a slap shot near the blue line to tie it 1-1 at 5:32 of the second period.
Edvinsson, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 at 13:14 of the third period. He scored with a wrist shot from the left circle during a 4-on-4.