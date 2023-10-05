Red Wings 2, Penguins 1

Latest News

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success
Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat
Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
NHL preseason results for October 4

Preseason roundup: Fantilli scores 1st for Blue Jackets
NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

NHL salary cap could increase by $4.5 million next season
Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Panthers visit Universal Studios amusement park
Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

Bedard ‘already such a pro’ heading into 1st season with Blackhawks
2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Kaliyev to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
Bedard scores 1st preseason goal in Blackhawks win

Bedard impresses Blackhawks again in latest preseason win
Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win

Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win
Mailbag: Young goalies, Rangers' work ethic

Mailbag: Kochetkov, Levi, Schmid expected to play significant roles this season
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today

Red Wings 2, Penguins 1

Recap: Red Wings at Penguins 10.4.23

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

James Reimer made 21 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in their 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Simon Edvinsson and Daniel Sprong scored, and J.T. Compher had two assists for Detroit.

Xavier Ouellet scored for Pittsburgh. Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves.

Ouellet gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 17:38 of the first period, scoring with a backhand off an assist from Jansen Harkins.

Sprong scored his third of the preseason on a slap shot near the blue line to tie it 1-1 at 5:32 of the second period.

Edvinsson, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 at 13:14 of the third period. He scored with a wrist shot from the left circle during a 4-on-4.