Red Wings celebrate Perron's 1,000th game with video, custom T-shirts

David Perron has 1,000 reasons to be thankful for his teammates.

The Detroit Red Wings rocked custom Perron T-shirts before the veteran forward's 1,000th career NHL game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

The shirts feature Perron's silhouette over the number 1,000 repeated down the tee.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: Big day for 57! pic.twitter.com/ANdAfT91mW

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: Custom shirts for @DP_57's 1000th ������ pic.twitter.com/grkIvLVim2

A fun video of the Red Wings naming their favorite thing about Perron was also shared by the team on Twitter.

Forward Adam Erne kept it professional admiring Perron's power play skills and defenseman Moritz Seider called the forward a "pure leader out there."

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: David Perron is slated to play in his 1,000th career NHL game tomorrow...So we asked the guys to name their favorite thing about him. 😅 pic.twitter.com/4TYnCIeRZc

Others chirped Perron with their responses. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle answered, "easy out in two touch."

Defenseman Olli Maatta at first called Perron a good friend, but then decided he wanted to redo his answer because it was too nice.

"I like that he doesn't know when to be quiet," Maatta re-answered.

Perron became the sixth active player to score in their 1,000th game after his goal in the second period.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: Of course, @DP_57!In game 1,000! pic.twitter.com/925WAYzMik

Perron is in his 16th NHL season, playing 673 games in 11 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, 116 games in two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and 86 games in two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played a combined 125 games with the Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights and Red Wings.