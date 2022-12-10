Red Wings celebrate Perron's 1,000th game with video, custom T-shirts
Veteran forward honored by teammates after reaching career milestoneby Anna Kulesa @akulesa_ / NHL.com Staff Writer
David Perron has 1,000 reasons to be thankful for his teammates.
The Detroit Red Wings rocked custom Perron T-shirts before the veteran forward's 1,000th career NHL game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
The shirts feature Perron's silhouette over the number 1,000 repeated down the tee.
A fun video of the Red Wings naming their favorite thing about Perron was also shared by the team on Twitter.
Forward Adam Erne kept it professional admiring Perron's power play skills and defenseman Moritz Seider called the forward a "pure leader out there."
Others chirped Perron with their responses. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle answered, "easy out in two touch."
Defenseman Olli Maatta at first called Perron a good friend, but then decided he wanted to redo his answer because it was too nice.
"I like that he doesn't know when to be quiet," Maatta re-answered.
Perron became the sixth active player to score in their 1,000th game after his goal in the second period.
Perron is in his 16th NHL season, playing 673 games in 11 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, 116 games in two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and 86 games in two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played a combined 125 games with the Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights and Red Wings.