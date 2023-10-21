Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Rasmus Andersson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.

The Calgary Flames defenseman is facing discipline for elbowing and charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine on Friday.

The incident occurred at 20:00 of the third period in the Blue Jackets' 3-1 win in Columbus. Andersson received a 5-minute major penalty for elbowing and a 10-minute game misconduct. Laine did not travel with the Blue Jackets to Minnesota and won't play in their game against the Wild on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSOH).

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: Elbowing and Charging. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.