Rangers view chance at division title, Presidents' Trophy as 'best way' to end season

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The math is as simple as it gets for the New York Rangers entering their regular season finale against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2).
Defeat the Senators and they will lock up first place in the Metropolitan Division, win the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the most points in the NHL this season (114), and set a team record for points in a season.
Lose in any fashion and they will no longer control their own destiny.
"It's the best way it could be to have this game as a last game," Rangers forward Artemi Panarin said. "If the last game meant nothing no one would really worry about it. Today is a day before a really important game. You're kind of nervous inside of you, confident you're going to play well, but still you have to think a little bit. It's easier for motivation."
The Rangers have been first in the division for 175 consecutive days, the Eastern Conference for 24 straight and the NHL for 22 in a row. They clinched a playoff berth March 26 with 10 games remaining in the regular season.
If they lose to the Senators, all three of their streaks could end Tuesday, when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets for their season finale. A Rangers loss followed by a Hurricanes win and Carolina will finish first, thereby also knocking New York out of the running for the Presidents' Trophy.