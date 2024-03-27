Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Lightning

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amale Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS). Boston (42-16-15) defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Tuesday and is first in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay (39-25-7) has won six of seven and holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Here's my breakdown of the game.

Bruins

Pluses: After the Florida Panthers ended the Bruins' historic 65-win, 135-point season with a seven-game victory in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, Boston has responded by being one of the best teams in the League this season. This comes after the Bruins lost their top two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, to retirement. Boston has defeated Florida all three times in the regular season and leads it by two points for first in the division. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday and has 101 points (45 goals, 56 assists) in 73 games, nearly 40 more than Brad Marchand, who is second on the Bruins with 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists). Boston is one of the most complete teams in the NHL, ranking in the top 10 in goals for per game (3.32, 10th), goals-against per game (2.74, seventh), power-play percentage (23.6 percent, eighth) and penalty-killing percentage (82.1 percent, tied with Colorado Avalanche) for seventh.

Minuses: They've squandered some leads and have been unable to close games out. They have 15 losses after regulation this season, tied for the most in the NHL with the New York Islanders.

Lightning

Pluses: Andrei Vasilevskiy looks like he's back to his normal self, playing how he did prior to having offseason back surgery. His play will be a key for them moving forward. Nikita Kucherov is shredding the League with 123 points (41 goals, 82 assists), tied with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for first. Brayden Point has 41 goals after he scored 51 last season. Victor Hedman has bounced back with 69 points (12 goals, 57 assists) and he's plus-15 in 68 games after he had 49 points (nine goals, 40 assists) last season. Overall, we have to give them a lot of credit because they lost Alex Killorn, Pat Maroon, Ross Colton and Corey Perry last offseason and still are not only competing for a playoff spot, but a top-three spot in the division.

Minuses: The Lightning are in a tough stretch where they play four potential playoff teams in a row, the Bruins, Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be a good test for them, but a tough test. The only other negative is they're tied with the Islanders for 23rd in goals against per game (3.31). We know they are going to play some high-octane teams in the playoffs should they qualify, so shoring up the defense will be key.