Stamkos prepares for ‘a bit different’ experience playing in Tampa with Predators

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos has walked into Amalie Arena hundreds of times during his 16-year career.
But never like this.
This time, it was strange. This time, it was a different entrance, a different dressing room, a different vibe. This time, he arrived here as a visitor, not as the face of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
New team. New chapter.
One he is still coming to grips with.
“Yeah, it’s a little weird going in the other door, that’s for sure,” he said Monday morning. “But obviously, it brings back a lot of really good memories.
“Just catching up with a lot of people I haven’t seen since the end of last year, that certainly was the highlight of the morning for sure.”
Since being selected with the No. 1 pick by Tampa Bay at the 2008 NHL Draft, this had been his hockey home. He was named Lightning captain in 2014 and holds their record for games played (1,082), goals (555) and points (1,137). He won the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021).
But the marriage between player and team crumbled during the offseason when the sides could not come to an agreement on a new contract, leading the 34-year-old to sign a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with the Nashville Predators.
Now, there he was, back at the rink he was so familiar with, preparing to face his former team for the first time when the Predators face the Lightning on (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS). Stamkos says he doesn’t know what kind of reception he’ll get from the fans when he steps onto the ice, but count on it being a warm “and crazy one,” as Lightning coach Jon Cooper put it.
“I’m usually not an emotional guy in terms of letting people see the emotions,” Stamkos said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be until that moment comes. I mean, you have an idea of what it is, but you can’t replicate that.
“That feeling, it’s like anything. The best feelings in your life, the worst feelings in your life, you don’t know how you’re going to react until you go through it. Certainly, I went through some of that in the summer with everything that went on, but I think this will be a bit different.
“We’ll see how it plays out.”
Cooper thinks he knows.