Stamkos set for emotional return to face Lightning with Predators

Former captain signed with Nashville on July 1 after playing 16 seasons for Tampa Bay

Steven Stamkos NSH return to TBL

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

For 16 years, Steven Stamkos walked in the same doors, passed by the same people, turned the same corners. The hellos, the interactions, the steps became comfortable, familiar, part of the fabric of a life that wrapped itself around life in the Tampa, Florida area, around the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He got to know them. His family got to know them.

They became part of him.

When Stamkos returns to Amalie Arena as a visitor for the first time, when he walks in a different door and heads to a different dressing room, the memories will prick at him.

This was his life. These were his people. But not anymore.

“That’s going to be probably the toughest part, emotionally, is just the relationships that my family has had with everyone,” Stamkos said. “The workers in the rink, the staff, everyone within the organization, the friends we’ve made away from the game. That’s the part that gets you, I think.”

After spending the entirety of his NHL career with the Lightning since being taken No. 1 in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos signed with the Nashville Predators as a free agent on July 1, agreeing to a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value). On Monday, Stamkos will return to Tampa, playing in the building he called home as a visitor for the first time (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS), when the Lightning (5-3-0) host the Predators (3-5-0).

“It’s hard for me to get there mentally or emotionally without physically being there,” Stamkos said at the start of the season. “Someone will bring it up and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’ll be a lot of friends and family and stuff that are going to that game.’ But it doesn’t really click in, I think, until you are on your way to the rink and then you start seeing things and seeing people.”

It's a moment he never really expected to happen.

Up until the final minutes, until he was signing his name, Stamkos never fully believed that it was the end for him with the Lightning. Nor did anyone else.

“It was obviously tough,” said defenseman Victor Hedman, who was named captain of the Lightning in the wake of Stamkos’s exit, replacing the forward. “We kept in contact a lot, but on July 1, when we realized he wasn’t coming back, it was shocking and tough.”

Stamkos had come to define the Lightning over his 16 seasons with them, rising to the captaincy in 2014, playing the most games (1,082) in franchise history, also getting the most goals (555) and points (1,137), and winning the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021).

“One of the best ever to wear a Lightning sweater,” Hedman said in September. “Five hundred goals, 1,000 points, 1,000 games, two Stanley Cups, multiple awards, being the captain for over a decade.

“Everything speaks for itself, but just the person himself is going to be missed in the locker room, on the road, everywhere. It’s obviously going to be very different going into that locker room and not seeing No. 91.”

Stamkos, who has one goal in eight games with Nashville, is returning, likely to a thunderous ovation in an arena full of fans who still love him, who know what he meant to them and how badly he wanted to return.

DET@NSH: Stamkos slings in game-tying goal on the power play

Tyler Johnson knows what that’s like. The forward spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career with the Lightning, playing on each Cup team, before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on July 27, 2021. Johnson, though, didn’t get the quick return that Stamkos is getting, not going back to play at Amalie Arena until April 1, 2022, receiving his Cup ring on the same night.

“It’s definitely weird, going into the other locker room, not taking that first turn that you normally take,” Johnson said. “Seeing all the same security guards and just everybody, it’s kind of like a surreal feeling. Even now, it’s been three years for me, but every time I go back you kind of get those vibes, little butterflies again.

“So it’s going to be emotional for him. It’s going to be tough. But I think it’ll also be a lot of fun for him too.”

Even more so because 16 years, in so many cases, is a career, a lifetime. Stamkos grew up in Tampa, from an 18-year-old kid to a 34-year-old veteran with three kids of his own.

It was home. In so many ways, it still is.

“I was there for, what, nine years? ‘Stammer’ has been there for 16,” Johnson said. “He knows all the security guys, everything. It’s a fun thing to go back and reminisce and get those memories again.”

Still, it won’t be the same. Chris Stamkos, his father, will be there for the game; he was to head down from the Toronto area to Nashville to see his son play with the Predators for the first time on Saturday, when they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime, and then on to Tampa. He mused about where he might be able to go in the arena -- and not go -- now that his son is no longer the captain.

He has known everyone there for so long, after all.

He, too, has walked those halls, greeted those people, made them part of the fabric of his life. Just like his son.

So what do they anticipate for Monday night? What will it be like? How will Stamkos be welcomed back?

“Obviously, emotional,” Hedman said. “It’s going to be a very loud building when he steps onto the ice. He is going to get the ovation that he deserves. ... He is going to get an unbelievable reception, that’s for sure.”

Corey Hersch and Paul Strizhevsky of NHL.com International contributed to this report

