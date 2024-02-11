Hellebuyck, Jets defeat Penguins to end 5-game losing streak

Makes 35 saves for Winnipeg; Pittsburgh loses for 2nd straight night

Recap: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets 2.10.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets ended a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (31-14-5), who were 0-4-1 during the streak, including a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins (23-19-7), who were coming off a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.

Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 10:20 of the first period. Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted a pass from Jake Guentzel in the defensive zone, skated in on a 2-on-1, and passed to Scheifele for a one-timer from the left circle.

Niederreiter made it 2-0 at 15:39, scoring with his backhand near the right post after Nate Schmidt’s one-timer caromed back off the end boards.

Rust cut it to 2-1 at 14:08 of the second period, deflecting Erik Karlsson’s point shot over Hellebuyck’s shoulder.

