Hellebuyck, Jets defeat Penguins to end 5-game losing streak

Mark Scheifele and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (31-14-5), who were 0-4-1 during the streak, including a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins (23-19-7), who were coming off a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.

Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 10:20 of the first period. Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted a pass from Jake Guentzel in the defensive zone, skated in on a 2-on-1, and passed to Scheifele for a one-timer from the left circle.

Niederreiter made it 2-0 at 15:39, scoring with his backhand near the right post after Nate Schmidt’s one-timer caromed back off the end boards.

Rust cut it to 2-1 at 14:08 of the second period, deflecting Erik Karlsson’s point shot over Hellebuyck’s shoulder.