Malkin gets goal, assist to lift Penguins past Capitals

Bryan Rust carried the puck into the offensive zone and, as he skated below the goal line, passed in front to Malkin, who was skating to the crease and swept the puck in to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 10:28 of the third period.

“I knew I was going in there on a forward, so I just tried to take him wide,” Rust said. “I saw over my shoulder somebody was going to the net, so I just tried to kind of lay [it off] the pads, cause a little havoc and I was able to find ‘Geno.’"

Noel Acciari scored an empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (6-8-2), who lost 5-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Joel Blomqvist made 32 saves.

“I thought [the third period] was one of our more complete periods, just kind of digging in and playing a team game,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Really proud of the guys against a team that’s playing extremely well right now. They check hard. They’ve won a lot of games.”