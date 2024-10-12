Penguins at Maple Leafs

PENGUINS (1-1-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Tristan Jerry
Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea, Rutger McGroarty
Injured: Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Max Pacioretty -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers
Injured: John Tavares (illness), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
Rust is a game-time decision; he was a full participant in the Penguins morning skate Saturday, including working with the top power play unit, after missing the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury. ... Blomqvist will make his second straight start after making 29 saves in a season-opening 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Tavares did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday, but the center remains a possibility to play.