Penguins at Maple Leafs

PENGUINS (1-1-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Tristan Jerry

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea, Rutger McGroarty

Injured: Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Max Pacioretty -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers

Injured: John Tavares (illness), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Rust is a game-time decision; he was a full participant in the Penguins morning skate Saturday, including working with the top power play unit, after missing the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury. ... Blomqvist will make his second straight start after making 29 saves in a season-opening 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Tavares did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday, but the center remains a possibility to play.