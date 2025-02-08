Penguins at Flyers projected lineups

PENGUINS (23-24-9) at FLYERS (23-26-7)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Danton Heinen

Matt Nieto -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

P. O Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Emil Bemstrom

Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Evgeni Malkin (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Rodrigo Abols -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Jakob Pelletier, Erik Johnson

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Crosby took part in a the Penguins optional morning skate Friday; the center did not play in a 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday, the first game he has missed this season. ... Imama is questionable after the forward sustained an upper-body injury Friday. ... Ristolainen will be a game-time decision after missing the previous two games because of an upper-body injury. If he can't play, Johnson, a defenseman, would replace him. ... Kuzmenko will make his Flyers debut after being acquired in a trade from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31; Pelletier, a forward also acquired in the trade, is unavailable until his immigration paperwork is finalized. ... Philadelphia placed forward Anthony Richard on waivers Friday for the purpose of sending him to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Gaucher, who was sent to the AHL on Friday, will be recalled to play Saturday. ... Zamula, a defenseman, and Poehling, a forward, took part in an optional morning skate wearing noncontact jerseys. ... Tippett skated on his own after the morning skate; the forward will miss his fifth straight game.