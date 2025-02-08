Penguins at Flyers projected lineups

PENGUINS (23-24-9) at FLYERS (23-26-7)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Danton Heinen
Matt Nieto -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
P. O Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Emil Bemstrom
Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Evgeni Malkin (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Rodrigo Abols -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Jakob Pelletier, Erik Johnson
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Crosby took part in a the Penguins optional morning skate Friday; the center did not play in a 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday, the first game he has missed this season. ... Imama is questionable after the forward sustained an upper-body injury Friday. ... Ristolainen will be a game-time decision after missing the previous two games because of an upper-body injury. If he can't play, Johnson, a defenseman, would replace him. ... Kuzmenko will make his Flyers debut after being acquired in a trade from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31; Pelletier, a forward also acquired in the trade, is unavailable until his immigration paperwork is finalized. ... Philadelphia placed forward Anthony Richard on waivers Friday for the purpose of sending him to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Gaucher, who was sent to the AHL on Friday, will be recalled to play Saturday. ... Zamula, a defenseman, and Poehling, a forward, took part in an optional morning skate wearing noncontact jerseys. ... Tippett skated on his own after the morning skate; the forward will miss his fifth straight game.