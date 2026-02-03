Penguins at Islanders projected lineups

PENGUINS (28-15-11) at ISLANDERS (30-21-5)

7:30 PM ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Ryan Shea

Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Rutger McGroarty

Injured: Kris Letang (foot fracture), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Emil Heineman -- Jonathan Drouin -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Each team will play the second of a back to back. ... Rust is expected to return after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in a 3-2 win Jan. 25. ... Skinner is expected to start after Silvos made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. ... Sorokin is likely after David Rittich made 20 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.