Penguins at Islanders projected lineups

PENGUINS (28-15-11) at ISLANDERS (30-21-5)
7:30 PM ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Ryan Shea
Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Rutger McGroarty
Injured: Kris Letang (foot fracture), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Emil Heineman -- Jonathan Drouin -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Each team will play the second of a back to back. ... Rust is expected to return after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in a 3-2 win Jan. 25. ... Skinner is expected to start after Silvos made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. ... Sorokin is likely after David Rittich made 20 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.