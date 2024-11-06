Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ NYI – 5:25 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: The Situation Room examined two events prior to Sidney Crosby’s goal. The puck first contacted the shaft of Rickard Rakell’s stick in the neutral zone and secondly, Noel Acciari had both skates off the ice for a legal line change prior to Rickard Rakell entering the attacking zone.

Therefore, video review supported the call on the ice that Rickard Rakell was on-side prior to the puck entering the attacking zone before Sidney Crosby’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Johnson makes Bruins debut after signing 1-year contract

Holloway taken from bench on stretcher during Blues game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Ovechkin closing in on Gretzky’s record with current goal streak for Capitals

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Matthews day to day for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Penguins visit Islanders with Crosby 3 goals from 600

Campbell ‘always put the game first’ on way to Hall, Bettman says

Campbell’s devotion to NHL leads to Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Allen makes 31 saves, Devils shut out Oilers

Kuemper makes 16 saves, Kings stifle Predators in shutout

MacTavish talks Oilers Hall of Fame induction in Q&A with NHL.com

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker