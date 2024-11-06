Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ NYI – 5:25 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: The Situation Room examined two events prior to Sidney Crosby’s goal. The puck first contacted the shaft of Rickard Rakell’s stick in the neutral zone and secondly, Noel Acciari had both skates off the ice for a legal line change prior to Rickard Rakell entering the attacking zone.

Therefore, video review supported the call on the ice that Rickard Rakell was on-side prior to the puck entering the attacking zone before Sidney Crosby’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge