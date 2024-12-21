Penguins at Devils projected lineups

PENGUINS (15-14-5) at DEVILS (21-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Anthony Beauvillier -- Drew O’Connor -- Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre Oliver Joseph -- Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Graves
Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Colton White
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Status report
Joseph is expected to replace Graves and make his season debut with the Penguins; the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 18. ... Lazar, a forward, will not play again until after the holiday break, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Hatakka skated on his own prior to the morning skate, but the defenseman isn’t close to returning.