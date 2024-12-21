Penguins at Devils projected lineups

PENGUINS (15-14-5) at DEVILS (21-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Anthony Beauvillier -- Drew O’Connor -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre Oliver Joseph -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Graves

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Colton White

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Status report

Joseph is expected to replace Graves and make his season debut with the Penguins; the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 18. ... Lazar, a forward, will not play again until after the holiday break, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Hatakka skated on his own prior to the morning skate, but the defenseman isn’t close to returning.