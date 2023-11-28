Penguins at Predators

PENGUINS (10-10-0) at PREDATORS (10-10-0)
8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin – Drew O’Connor
Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Dmitri Samorukov, Alex Nylander
Injured: Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Dante Fabbro -- Tyson Barrie
Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Liam Foudy
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)
Status report
Rust is expected to return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. ... The Penguins held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Jarry will make his second straight start after making 31 saves in a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... The Predators could dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman because of injuries, coach Andrew Brunette said. ... Saros is expected to start for the eighth time in 10 games.