Penguins at Predators

PENGUINS (10-10-0) at PREDATORS (10-10-0)

8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin – Drew O’Connor

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Dmitri Samorukov, Alex Nylander

Injured: Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro -- Tyson Barrie

Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Liam Foudy

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)

Status report

Rust is expected to return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. ... The Penguins held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Jarry will make his second straight start after making 31 saves in a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... The Predators could dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman because of injuries, coach Andrew Brunette said. ... Saros is expected to start for the eighth time in 10 games.