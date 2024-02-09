Penguins at Wild

PENGUINS (23-17-7) at WILD (22-23-5)
8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWIX, BSN, SNP, SNE, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor
Rickard Rakell -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Jansen Harkins -- Colin White -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov – Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman --Frederick Gaudreau
Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Connor Dewar (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)
Status report
Nedeljkovic will start for the second time in eight games. ... Acciari, a center, did not travel with the Penguins. … Fleury will start after Gustavsson started the past five games. ... Brodin returns after missing one game with an illness. ... Dewar skated with the Wild for the first time since his injury; the forward will miss his sixth straight game. ... Minnesota reassigned forward Adam Beckman to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.