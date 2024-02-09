Penguins at Wild

PENGUINS (23-17-7) at WILD (22-23-5)

8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWIX, BSN, SNP, SNE, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Rickard Rakell -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins -- Colin White -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov – Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman --Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Connor Dewar (lower body), Pat Maroon (upper body)

Status report

Nedeljkovic will start for the second time in eight games. ... Acciari, a center, did not travel with the Penguins. … Fleury will start after Gustavsson started the past five games. ... Brodin returns after missing one game with an illness. ... Dewar skated with the Wild for the first time since his injury; the forward will miss his sixth straight game. ... Minnesota reassigned forward Adam Beckman to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.