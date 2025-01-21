Crosby helps Penguins defeat slumping Kings

Crosby is the 11th player in League history to reach 50 points in at least 18 seasons and the second active player to do so, joining Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (18).

Evgeni Malkin also scored, and Kevin Hayes and Anthony Beauvillier each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (20-21-8), who have won two of three to begin a seven-game road trip. Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves.

David Rittich made 27 saves for the Kings (25-14-5), who were playing at home for the first time since wildfires devastated the greater Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles, which is 1-4-0 in its past five games, also had its nine-game home winning streak end.

The Penguins went ahead 1-0 during a power play at 10:09 of the first period. Hayes received a pass at the right point, protected the puck down the wall, and cut toward the post along the goal line, where Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson inadvertantly poked it into his own net.

Crosby made it 2-0 at 14:09, redirecting Matt Grzelcyk’s slap shot from the left point past Rittich. Crosby has 51 points (13 goals, 38 assists) in 49 games this season.

Malkin extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:26 of the second period, scoring five-hole with a wrist shot from the right circle off a backhand cross-slot pass from Philip Tomasino.

Adrian Kempe cut it to 3-1 at 16:02 with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Anze Kopitar during a 5-on-3 power play.

Cody Glass responded to make it 4-1 at 19:00. He tapped in a centering pass from Hayes from the edge of the crease.

Beauvillier made it 5-1 at 6:57 of the third. Rittich thought he had covered up Kris Letang’s one-timer, but Beauvillier found the loose puck on his right pad in the crease and jammed it into the net.