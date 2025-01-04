Panthers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout

Gustav Forsling and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers (24-14-2), who had lost three of four games. Knight stopped both shots he faced in the shootout, when Florida’s Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored the only goals.

Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell each scored a power-play goal, and Tristan Jarry made 31 saves for the Penguins (17-17-6).

With the Panthers leading 2-1, Florida center Sam Bennett was called for roughing at 17:59 of the third period, and Pittsburgh pulled Jarry in the final minute to make it 6-on-4. Rakell then tied it 2-2 with 40 seconds left, scoring on a one-timer in front.

Forsling put Florida ahead 1-0 at 36 seconds of the second period, taking a pass from Reinhart on the rush and sending a wrist shot from above the right circle over Jarry’s blocker.

The Penguins tied it 1-1 at 11:09, five seconds into a double minor on the Panthers’ A.J. Greer for high-sticking. After Pittsburgh won the face-off, Bryan Rust sent a no-look pass from the boards to a waiting Crosby in the slot, where the Penguins center scored with a one-timer high to the blocker side.

Tkachuk was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a 10-minute misconduct at 14:38 of the second period. After returning, he put the Panthers back in front 2-1 at 8:48 of third by deflecting Carter Verhaeghe’s shot in front.

Each goalie made three saves in overtime.