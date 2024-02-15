Penguins at Blackhawks

PENGUINS (23-20-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-36-3)
8:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCH, SN360
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rickard Rakell
Jeff Carter -- Colin White
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
John Ludvig
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: None
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion), Jansen Harkins (concussion)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Tyler Johnson
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Boris Katchouk -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Louis Crevier -- Isaak Phillips
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body), Jarred Tinordi (right-groin strain)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Thursday. ... Guentzel could be a game-time decision after leaving in the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday with an upper-body injury … Nedeljkovic could start after Jarry made 18 saves against the Panthers … Bedard could return after missing 14 games; if the center plays, it likely would be on the second line with Dickinson and Anderson. ... Soderblom could start after Mrazek started the previous five games.