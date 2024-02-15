Penguins at Blackhawks

PENGUINS (23-20-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-36-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCH, SN360

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rickard Rakell

Jeff Carter -- Colin White

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

John Ludvig

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion), Jansen Harkins (concussion)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Tyler Johnson

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Louis Crevier -- Isaak Phillips

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body), Jarred Tinordi (right-groin strain)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Thursday. ... Guentzel could be a game-time decision after leaving in the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday with an upper-body injury … Nedeljkovic could start after Jarry made 18 saves against the Panthers … Bedard could return after missing 14 games; if the center plays, it likely would be on the second line with Dickinson and Anderson. ... Soderblom could start after Mrazek started the previous five games.

