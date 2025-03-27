Penguins at Sabres projected lineups

PENGUINS (29-33-11) at SABRES (29-35-6)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Bokondji Imama -- Joona Koppanen -- Emil Bemstrom

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Erik Karlsson -- Conor Timmins

Ryan Shea -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Isak Rosen

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Jason Zucker

Injured: Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body), Sam Lafferty (groin)

Status report

Malkin will miss a second straight game; the center, who was a late scratch for a 6-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, is day to day. … Shea will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … Zucker will not play because of a family matter; the Sabres hope the forward will be available at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Lafferty joined the team for the first time since he was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, but is not expected to play.