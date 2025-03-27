Penguins at Sabres projected lineups

PENGUINS (29-33-11) at SABRES (29-35-6)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Bokondji Imama -- Joona Koppanen -- Emil Bemstrom
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Erik Karlsson -- Conor Timmins
Ryan Shea -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Isak Rosen
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Jason Zucker
Injured: Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body), Sam Lafferty (groin)
Status report
Malkin will miss a second straight game; the center, who was a late scratch for a 6-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, is day to day. … Shea will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … Zucker will not play because of a family matter; the Sabres hope the forward will be available at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Lafferty joined the team for the first time since he was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, but is not expected to play.