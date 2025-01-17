Penguins at Sabres projected lineups

PENGUINS (18-20-8) at SABRES (17-22-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B, SNP, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Rakell will play after leaving practice early on Thursday. … The Sabres are not expected to make any changes from the lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. … Greenway has begun skating on his own and will do so for the next few weeks; the forward will miss his 14th straight game.