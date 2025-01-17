Penguins at Sabres projected lineups

PENGUINS (18-20-8) at SABRES (17-22-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B, SNP, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. … Rakell will play after leaving practice early on Thursday. … The Sabres are not expected to make any changes from the lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. … Greenway has begun skating on his own and will do so for the next few weeks; the forward will miss his 14th straight game.