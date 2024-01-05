Crosby has 3 points, Penguins recover to end Bruins’ 4-game win streak

Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 6-5 lead at 11:19 with a power-play goal through traffic after Brad Marchand tied it for Boston with a short-handed goal at 3:08.

Kris Letang had three assists, and Lars Eller and Drew O’Connor each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (19-14-4), who have won six of eight (6-1-1). Erik Karlsson had two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

Pittsburgh led 5-2 early in the second period.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie each had a goal and two assists, and Brad Marchand scored twice for the Bruins (23-8-6), who had won four straight. Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves.

Marchand gave Boston a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the first period, rebounding Pastrnak’s shot at the net front.

O’Connor tied it 1-1 at 5:04, knocking in the rebound of Letang’s point shot off Swayman’s pad.

Ryan Graves put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 at 6:17 on a shot from long range.

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 with a goal 22 seconds later at 6:39, scoring on a backhand shot after finding open space in front of the net.

Jake Guentzel gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 7:21, finishing Crosby’s centering pass.

Eller extended it to 4-2 at 15:58, going top shelf with a slap shot from the right side.

Jeff Carter pushed it to 5-2 at 6:38 of the second after scoring on a rebound.

Geekie cut it to 5-3 at 9:51 with a wrist shot from the right circle before Jake DeBrusk made it 5-4 at 19:24 on a slap shot from the point.