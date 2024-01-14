Ersson stops 35 in shutout, Flyers end Jets' 8-game winning streak

WINNIPEG -- Samuel Ersson made 35 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers ended the Winnipeg Jets’ eight-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.
“We knew they were hot coming in and they had not let in a lot of goals this season,” Ersson said. “So, we knew we had to play a good road game and maybe not give up so much. Great game for the guys and a huge two points for us.”
It was Ersson’s third shutout of the season and fourth in the NHL.
“I think our team plays off [Ersson], especially tonight in the third period,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “He looks big, he just looks so confident. He’s got a mental presence about himself that you can just feel it. I think it’s very important for a hockey team how they play off their goalie, and I think he brings that for us.”
Cam Atkinson scored twice for the Flyers (23-14-6), who won their third straight and were coming off a 4-3 overtime victory at the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
“We knew [Winnipeg] is on top of their game right now,” Atkinson said. “It obviously helps when our goalie is our best player as well and keeping us in there and made some great saves. We just wanted to keep it a simple road game tonight.”
Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for the Jets (28-10-4), whose first regulation loss since Dec. 12 against the San Jose Sharks ended a 14-game point streak (12-0-2).
"Tonight, we just didn't score, it’s as simple as that,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “We had some really good looks early. Their goalie made some big saves early…we had a lot of good scrambles around the net, we just couldn't get it in. The rebounds were there, and we didn't get them or we just missed the net. A lot of pucks were just squirming around the net. We just didn't get it in.”
Flyers forward Scott Laughton said: “I think we came in tonight knowing what they’ve done the last 12, 14 games here. They’ve been playing good hockey. First in the NHL. They play hard, so it was a big win for us to come in here and steal two points. We got contributions from everyone, and it was good to see.”
Atkinson gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 14:47 of the first period with a redirection of Ryan Poehling’s shot.
It was Atkinson’s first goal since Nov. 11, ending a 26-game drought.
“Long time coming, longest in my career that I’ve gone without scoring,” Atkinson said. “A little snakebitten there, but just stuck with the process and tried to get to the areas where I’ve scored a lot of goals in this league. Found a way to get a couple tonight and it feels good.”
Atkinson extended it to 2-0 at 2:52 of the second period on the power play when he collected a rebound in the low slot and tucked it behind Hellebuyck.
“If you win eight games in a row, it’s a sign of a good team when you lose one of nine,” Winnipeg forward Gabriel Vilardi said. “We’re not happy here. I’m not happy. That was a game we feel we could have and should have won. Obviously, they got the better of us tonight and that’s the way it goes.”
NOTES: Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway played his 500th NHL game. … Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (illness) and forward Sean Couturier (undisclosed injury) each was a late scratch Saturday. Defenseman Marc Staal and forward Bobby Brink entered in their place. … The Jets have allowed three goals or fewer in 32 straight games, passing the 1952-53 Detroit Red Wings for the fifth-longest streak in NHL history. The only teams with a longer streak are the 1928-29 Boston Bruins (44), 2014-15 Wild (35), 1928-29 New York Americans (34) and 1950-51 Toronto Maple Leafs (33). … Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers’ six-game point streak ended (four goals, three assists).