Ersson stops 35 in shutout, Flyers end Jets' 8-game winning streak

Cam Atkinson scored twice for the Flyers (23-14-6), who won their third straight and were coming off a 4-3 overtime victory at the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

“We knew [Winnipeg] is on top of their game right now,” Atkinson said. “It obviously helps when our goalie is our best player as well and keeping us in there and made some great saves. We just wanted to keep it a simple road game tonight.”

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for the Jets (28-10-4), whose first regulation loss since Dec. 12 against the San Jose Sharks ended a 14-game point streak (12-0-2).

"Tonight, we just didn't score, it’s as simple as that,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “We had some really good looks early. Their goalie made some big saves early…we had a lot of good scrambles around the net, we just couldn't get it in. The rebounds were there, and we didn't get them or we just missed the net. A lot of pucks were just squirming around the net. We just didn't get it in.”

Flyers forward Scott Laughton said: “I think we came in tonight knowing what they’ve done the last 12, 14 games here. They’ve been playing good hockey. First in the NHL. They play hard, so it was a big win for us to come in here and steal two points. We got contributions from everyone, and it was good to see.”