Flyers at Jets projected lineups

FLYERS (40-27-12) at JETS (35-31-12)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, Garnet Hathaway
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Colin Miller (knee), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Morgan Barron (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. … Barron will not play the remainder of the regular season, but the forward could be an option for the Stanley Cup Playoffs if the Jets make it, coach Scott Arniel said. ... Nyquist, a forward, and Miller, a defenseman, each skated with full contact Saturday for the first time since each was injured. Nyquist last played March 26, and Miller has been out since Jan. 11. … Salomonsson, a defenseman, has yet to resume skating, Arniel said.