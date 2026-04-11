Flyers at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (40-27-12) at JETS (35-31-12)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, Garnet Hathaway

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Colin Miller (knee), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Morgan Barron (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. … Barron will not play the remainder of the regular season, but the forward could be an option for the Stanley Cup Playoffs if the Jets make it, coach Scott Arniel said. ... Nyquist, a forward, and Miller, a defenseman, each skated with full contact Saturday for the first time since each was injured. Nyquist last played March 26, and Miller has been out since Jan. 11. … Salomonsson, a defenseman, has yet to resume skating, Arniel said.

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