Flyers at Capitals projected lineups

FLYERS (25-20-11) at CAPITALS (29-23-7)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Rasmus Sandin
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: John Carlson (lower body)
Status report
Ersson will back up Vladar after missing the last three games prior to the Olympic break because of a lower-body injury. … Carlson, a defenseman, left a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 5, the Capitals' last game before the break. … Wilson did not take part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision because of illness. ... McMichael returns after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Lindgren will back up Thompson after missing four games because of a lower-body injury.