Flyers at Capitals projected lineups

FLYERS (25-20-11) at CAPITALS (29-23-7)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Rasmus Sandin

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: John Carlson (lower body)

Status report

Ersson will back up Vladar after missing the last three games prior to the Olympic break because of a lower-body injury. … Carlson, a defenseman, left a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 5, the Capitals' last game before the break. … Wilson did not take part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision because of illness. ... McMichael returns after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Lindgren will back up Thompson after missing four games because of a lower-body injury.