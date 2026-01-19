Flyers at Golden Knights projected lineups

FLYERS (22-17-8) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-11-12)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Denver Barkey-- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom-- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Jamie Drysdale -- Emil Andrae
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Hunter McDonald, Lane Pederson
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Tyson Foerster (arm), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Rasmus Andersson
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Brink is set to return from an upper-body injury which caused him to miss the past six games. … Vladar traveled with the Flyers for their three-game roadtrip, but the goalie is not expected to be available Monday. … Ristolainen, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and defenseman Hunter McDonald was called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Abols, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday and forward Lane Pederson was called up from Lehigh Valley. … Andersson, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, could be in the lineup Monday. The defenseman likely would play on the second pair with Hanifin, with Korczak going to the third pair and Coghlan being scratched.