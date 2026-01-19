Flyers at Golden Knights projected lineups

FLYERS (22-17-8) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-11-12)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey-- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom-- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Jamie Drysdale -- Emil Andrae

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Hunter McDonald, Lane Pederson

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Tyson Foerster (arm), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Rasmus Andersson

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Brink is set to return from an upper-body injury which caused him to miss the past six games. … Vladar traveled with the Flyers for their three-game roadtrip, but the goalie is not expected to be available Monday. … Ristolainen, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and defenseman Hunter McDonald was called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Abols, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday and forward Lane Pederson was called up from Lehigh Valley. … Andersson, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, could be in the lineup Monday. The defenseman likely would play on the second pair with Hanifin, with Korczak going to the third pair and Coghlan being scratched.