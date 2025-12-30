Flyers at Canucks projected lineups 

FLYERS (19-11-7) at CANUCKS (16-19-3)
10 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Nikita Grebenkin
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Conor Garland
Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Nils Hoglander, David Kampf
Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flyers are not expecting to make any lineup changes from their 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... The Canucks did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 shootout win at Seattle on Monday. DeBrusk is expected to play after being a healthy scratch, most likely in place of Hoglander, a forward who played a team-low 9:03 against the Kraken after being scratched the previous three games. … Kampf, a center, could also return in place of Raty at forward after being scratched Monday.