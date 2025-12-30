Flyers at Canucks projected lineups 

FLYERS (19-11-7) at CANUCKS (16-19-3)

10 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Nikita Grebenkin

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Nils Hoglander, David Kampf

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flyers are not expecting to make any lineup changes from their 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... The Canucks did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 shootout win at Seattle on Monday. DeBrusk is expected to play after being a healthy scratch, most likely in place of Hoglander, a forward who played a team-low 9:03 against the Kraken after being scratched the previous three games. … Kampf, a center, could also return in place of Raty at forward after being scratched Monday.