Flyers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

FLYERS (17-18-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (25-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Conor Timmins, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)

Status report

The Flyers will use the same 18 skaters from a 5-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Fedotov, who backed up Kolosov, will start. ... Hildeby is expected to start for the Maple Leafs after Woll made 27 saves in a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.