Flyers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

FLYERS (17-18-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (25-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Conor Timmins, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)
Status report
The Flyers will use the same 18 skaters from a 5-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Fedotov, who backed up Kolosov, will start. ... Hildeby is expected to start for the Maple Leafs after Woll made 27 saves in a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.