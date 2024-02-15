Flyers at Maple Leafs

FLYERS (29-19-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-16-8)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Garnet Hathaway -- Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates
Olle Lycksell -- Scott Laughton
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson -- Mark Giordano
Ilya Samsonov
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Alex Steeves
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), Martin Jones (undisclosed)
Suspended: Morgan Rielly
Status report
The Flyers held an optional morning skate Thursday; coach John Tortorella did not confirm the Philadelphia lineup. ... Foerster is day to day after the forward was injured during a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Ersson will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Philadelphia will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Tavares, Marner, and Nylander each is expected to play after recovering from an illness and not practicing Wednesday; Tavares and Marner each missed a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ... Samsonov will start for the seventh time in eight games.