Flyers at Maple Leafs

FLYERS (29-19-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-16-8)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Garnet Hathaway -- Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates

Olle Lycksell -- Scott Laughton

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- Mark Giordano

Ilya Samsonov

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Alex Steeves

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), Martin Jones (undisclosed)

Suspended: Morgan Rielly

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate Thursday; coach John Tortorella did not confirm the Philadelphia lineup. ... Foerster is day to day after the forward was injured during a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Ersson will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Philadelphia will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Tavares, Marner, and Nylander each is expected to play after recovering from an illness and not practicing Wednesday; Tavares and Marner each missed a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. ... Samsonov will start for the seventh time in eight games.

