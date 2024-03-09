Flyers at Lightning

FLYERS (33-23-8) at LIGHTNING (33-25-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Owen Tippett
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garrett Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Erik Johnson
Egor Zamula -- Ronnie Attard
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Bobby Brink
Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hage -- Anthony Cirelli -- Anthony Duclair
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Conor Sheary
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak
Nick Perbix -- Calvin de Haan
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Austin Watson, Matt Dumba
Injures: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Status Report
Zamula did not participate in the Flyers morning skate Saturday and his status for the game is undetermined; Brink, a forward, took his spot on line rushes. ... Ersson will start for the fifth time in six games. ... Duclair will make his Lightning debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Dumba, a defenseman acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, did not take part in Tampa Bay's morning skate and is unlikely to play. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to make his fifth straight start. ... The Lightning reassigned defensemen Emil Lilleberg and Max Crozier to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.