Flyers at Lightning

FLYERS (33-23-8) at LIGHTNING (33-25-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Owen Tippett

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garrett Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Erik Johnson

Egor Zamula -- Ronnie Attard

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Bobby Brink

Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hage -- Anthony Cirelli -- Anthony Duclair

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Conor Sheary

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Nick Perbix -- Calvin de Haan

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Austin Watson, Matt Dumba

Injures: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status Report

Zamula did not participate in the Flyers morning skate Saturday and his status for the game is undetermined; Brink, a forward, took his spot on line rushes. ... Ersson will start for the fifth time in six games. ... Duclair will make his Lightning debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Dumba, a defenseman acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, did not take part in Tampa Bay's morning skate and is unlikely to play. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to make his fifth straight start. ... The Lightning reassigned defensemen Emil Lilleberg and Max Crozier to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.