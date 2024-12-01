ST. LOUIS -- Matvei Michkov scored 28 seconds into overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues
Rookie forward has assist, winning goal at :28 for Philadelphia after Neighbours ties it for St. Louis in final minute
Michkov scored on a breakaway, going to the backhand and beating Jordan Binnington after Travis Konecny swiped away at Robert Thomas, spinning and turning while falling down to send Michkov in.
It was the rookie's third overtime game-winner in his 23rd NHL game. The 19-year-old tied Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash and Ilya Kovalchuk for the most by a teenager in NHL history. He also became the sixth rookie in NHL history with at least three overtime goals in a season, joining Ryan Malone (2003-04), Crosby (2005-06), Andrew Cogliano (2007-08), Shayne Gostisbehere (2015-16) and Kyle Connor (2017-18).
"We've had some confidence with (overtime)," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "Michkov's helped us quite a bit there. Last year, we struggled with it. I thought Thomas was going to get in on a breakaway for their first rush. 'TK' just swipes at it and sends 'Mich' away. We just keep on trying to plug away."
Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored, and Aleksei Kolosov made 25 saves for the Flyers (12-10-3), who have won three straight, including 3-1 against the New York Rangers on Friday, and are 4-0-1 the past five games.
"I was happy with the energy," Tortorella said. "That was my biggest concern coming in here back to back. I thought we played well.
"When we had breakdowns, especially in the third period, I thought we struggled a bit. 'Koly' made some big saves for us."
Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours scored, and Binnington made 28 saves for the Blues (11-12-2), who lost for the first time under coach Jim Montgomery. Montgomery was hired on Sunday to replace Drew Bannister.
"I really wanted that one," Binnington said. "It was a really fun game, chances at both ends. By the end, the rink was so loud. It was fun playing in front of the home crowd there. We really wanted that one, but we fought hard. I think just that third period showing that resiliency to tie that game up late was big for us. We've got to take that with us moving forward and keep working."
Neighbours tied the game 2-2 on a power-play goal with 20 seconds left in regulation, poking in a loose puck after Kolosov made a kick save on Justin Faulk. The Blues had pulled Binnington with under a minute to play and had a 6-on-4.
"We pulled together there at the end," Holloway said. "We almost had the comeback, so overall, it wasn't a bad effort. I think it was a good effort by our team, but I think we've just got to focus on our start."
Holloway tied it 1-1 at 11:11 of the third period on a shot from the high slot, but Foerster restored Philadelphia's lead to 2-1 at 12:02 after a Brandon Saad turnover. Binnington made the initial save on Bobby Brink cutting across, but Foerster was on the doorstep for the rebound.
"In between periods, we said we've got to get in front of him or bury a rebound," Foerster said. "I was lucky enough to do that."
Tippett's first goal since Nov. 18 (six games) put Philadelphia up 1-0 on a backdoor tap-in off a 2-on-1 pass from Michkov at 9:15 of the first period.
"Stay ready," Tippett said. "Obviously he makes plays not a lot of other guys can make. He made a great pass. Happy to tap it in."
Binnington made himself a save of the year candidate when he was outstretched to his left and robbed Flyers captain Sean Couturier on a glove save with 1:00 left in the second period. Couturier slammed his stick against the glass in disbelief.
"That's just kind of a desperation save," Binnington said. "I'm going left to right and then I can't really catch him at the back, so it's kind of just stretch out and hope it hits you. That one worked out nice."
Kolosov made a breakaway save on Jordan Kyrou in the first and a lunging breakaway stop on Mathieu Joseph in the second.
"He was outstanding, and so was the other guy," Tortorella said of Kolosov. "But 'Koly,' he played outstanding."
Binnington also made a breakaway save on Ryan Poehling in the first period after the Flyers forward was let out of the box serving an interference minor; he then made another breakaway save on Couturier in the third.
"I did like the fact that our goaltender was so good that he gave us an opportunity to come back and tie the game up, not once but twice," Montgomery said.
NOTES: Konecny has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a five-game point streak and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) the past 13 games. ... Holloway has five points (three goals, two assists) the past three games. ... Blues defenseman Philip Broberg played 24:08 after missing the past 12 games with a right knee injury. ... The Flyers are 8-2-2 their past 12 games.