Konecny, Flyers defeat Rangers to end 8-game losing streak

Forward has goal, assist for Philadelphia; New York drops 2nd straight

Recap: Flyers @ Rangers 4.11.24

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia Flyers ended an eight-game losing streak by defeating the New York Rangers 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, Ryan Poehling had two assists, and Cam York, Bobby Brink and Noah Cates scored for the Flyers (37-32-11), who were 0-6-2 in their previous eight games. Samuel Ersson made 24 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored his 47th goal of the season and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Rangers, who have lost two in a row in regulation for the first time since Jan. 18-20.

The Rangers (53-23-4) have a three-point lead on the idle Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. New York has two games remaining; Carolina has three to play.

York gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead scoring from the left circle at 4:21 of the first period. Konecny pulled up with the puck on the far side, causing K'Andre Miller to lose an edge and go down. He found York coming into the zone, setting him up for the shot off the rush.

Panarin tied it 1-1 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal from the left circle at 18:19.

Brink made it 2-1 at 3:29 of the second period, when his attempted pass to Poehling, who was cutting across the front of the net from left to right, went in off Miller's stick.

Konecny scored with a far-side shot from the left circle to make it 3-1 at 19:13. 

He stripped the puck from Mika Zibanejad in the offensive zone and started the rush the other way, finding Poehling up the right side. Poehling waited for a lane to open and moved the puck to Konecny on the far side for his shot past Quick's glove.

Cates made it 4-1 at 5:56 of the third period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 through the right circle before scoring glove side on Quick.

