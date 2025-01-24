Flyers at Islanders projected lineups

FLYERS (22-21-6) at ISLANDERS (19-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Anthony Richard -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Scott Mayfield
Isaiah George -- Dennis Cholowski
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Suspended: Maxim Tsyplakov
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Fedotov is expected to start after Ersson allowed five goals on 36 shots Thursday. … The Islanders held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Sorokin will start the first of a back-to-back with Hogberg to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Poehling, a forward, during a 5-3 loss Jan. 16.