Flyers at Islanders projected lineups

FLYERS (22-21-6) at ISLANDERS (19-20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Anthony Richard -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Scott Mayfield

Isaiah George -- Dennis Cholowski

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Suspended: Maxim Tsyplakov

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Fedotov is expected to start after Ersson allowed five goals on 36 shots Thursday. … The Islanders held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Sorokin will start the first of a back-to-back with Hogberg to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Poehling, a forward, during a 5-3 loss Jan. 16.

