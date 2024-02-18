Hischier has 3 points, Devils defeat Flyers in Stadium Series

"It was a game you'll never forget," Devils captain Nico Hischier said.

Hischier had two goals and an assist, Nathan Bastian scored twice, Nico Daws made 43 saves, and the Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in front of 70,328 on a cold night at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Brendan Smith had a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat, John Marino and Curtis Lazar each had two assists, and Tyler Toffoli also scored for New Jersey, which has won three of four games.

The Devils (28-22-4) are five points behind the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division with a game in hand. They're two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Owen Tippett scored two goals, both off passes from Travis Konecny, and Samuel Ersson made 34 saves for the Flyers (29-20-7).

The temperature at opening face-off was 30.6 degrees Fahrenheit and the game was played in front of the largest crowd in Devils' history and fifth largest in NHL history.

Hischier scored on a breakaway 32 seconds into the game to give the Devils a 1-0 lead.

It was the second-fastest goal to start an NHL outdoor game behind Colby Armstrong's goal 21 seconds into the 2008 Winter Classic in Buffalo.

Toffoli made it 2-0 at 13:30 with a goal off a rebound of Smith's shot from the point.

Tippett got the Flyers to within 2-1 at 7:43 of the second period, scoring from between the circles.

Smith scored off a rebound of Ondrej Palat's shot at 16:36 to make it 3-1 Devils.

Bastian scored 72 seconds later with a shot from right circle into the top right corner of the net to give New Jersey a 4-1 lead at 17:48.

Tippett scored at 18:23, a power-play goal from between the circles to make it 4-2.

Hischier gave the Devils a 5-2 lead with a wrist shot from the right hash marks into the top left corner of the net at 2:48 of the third period.

Nick Seeler scored his first goal of the season at 9:07 to make it 5-3.

Bastian capped it with an empty net goal at 18:15 for the 6-3 final.