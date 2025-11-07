Cates' go-ahead goal propels Flyers past Predators

Forward extends point streak to 3 games for Philadelphia; Nashville loses 3rd straight

Flyers at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE – Noah Cates' go-ahead goal in the second period led the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Travis Konecny had one goal and one assist, Cam York had two assists and Dan Vladar made 23 saves for the Flyers (8-5-1), who have won consecutive games after losing their previous two.

Cates gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 17:37 of the second period on a rebound of a Jamie Drysdale shot.

Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Predators (5-7-4), who have lost three consecutive games (0-1-2). Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 1:44 of the first period on a deflection of a wrist shot from the slot by Filip Forsberg that first bounced off of Drysdale.

Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers to make it 1-1 at 4:43 of the second period on a one-timer from the slot on a pass from York.

Konecny added an empty-net goal at 18:47 of the third period to make it 3-1.

