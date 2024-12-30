Michkov fined maximum for actions in Flyers game

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov has been fined $2,473.96, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield during NHL Game No. 585 in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 29, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:35 of the third period. Michkov was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.