Harley, Stars recover for OT victory against Flyers

Harley scored after Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson tried to backhand the puck but it was deflected and went to Jason Robertson, who fed Harley in front.

Esa Lindell scored for Dallas (44-21-4), which went past regulation for the fourth straight game (2-0-2). Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Travis Konecny and Ryan Poehling scored for Philadelphia (28-34-9), which has lost four straight (0-3-1). Ivan Fedotov allowed two goals on three shots in the first period before Ersson (15 saves) entered in relief at the start of the second period.

Harley gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 6:27 of the first period on a shot from the high slot through traffic.

Lindell made it 2-0 at 8:59 when he finished off a pass in the high slot from Mikael Granlund.

Konecny cut the lead to 2-1 at 13:03 of the second period on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Poehling tied it 2-2 at 18:48 on a breakaway when he elevated the puck from the top of the crease.