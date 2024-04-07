Werenski has 3 points, Blue Jackets hand Flyers 7th straight loss

Damon Severson scored twice, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Blue Jackets (26-39-12), who have won three of four. Jet Greaves made 37 saves.

Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning each scored his first NHL goal, and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for the Flyers (36-31-11), who are 0-5-2 in their past seven. Philadelphia has 83 points, tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference having played one more game.

Erik Gudbranson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 12:08 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the right point.

Severson made it 2-0 at 18:54 when his one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle off a cross-ice pass from Werenski beat Ersson.

Severson pushed it to 3-0 at 8:23. He one-timed a return pass from Gaudreau in the left circle.

Lycksell cut it to 3-1 at 14:32, finishing a 2-on-1 rush at the left post off a pass from Garnet Hathaway.

Nick Blankenburg made it 4-1 at 15:20 with a wrist shot through traffic from the right point for his first goal of the season.

Werenski extended the lead to 5-1 at 9:23 of the third period with a power-play goal, beating Ersson with a wrist shot from the left point through traffic.

Werenski made it 6-2 at 11:26. James Malatesta’s wrist shot from the right point was redirected by Carson Meyer in the slot and found Werenski at the left post for a tap in. The secondary assist was Malatesta’s first NHL point in his sixth game.

Ginning scored a wrist shot from the left point at 15:08 for the 6-2 final.