Lamoriello, Roy will each return for Islanders next season

Patrick Roy and Lou Lamoriello will each be back with the New York Islanders next season.

Lamoriello, the general manager, made the announcement on Friday during the Islanders' breakup day.

"The two gentlemen up here will be back next season," Lamoriello said.

Roy, the Hall of Fame goaltender, was hired as coach on Jan. 20, replacing Lane Lambert.

The Islanders were 19-15-11 when Roy, 58, took over. They went 20-12-5 under Roy, finishing third in the Metropolitan Division and clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Lamoriello, 81, completed his sixth season as GM of the Islanders after being in the same role with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-18.

Under Lamoriello, the Islanders went to the semifinal round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2020, 2021), with him winning the Jim Greogry General Manager of the Year Award in each. New York has qualified for the playoffs in five of his six seasons.

“I'm excited," Lamoriello said. "Next season started the next morning and that's what we have been doing. As far as what transpired, I think a lot has happened. (It was an) extremely positive transition. I take full responsibility. I put Patrick in a very difficult situation. Coming in at the time he came in, the changes that are necessary to do things the right way, you don't have a lot of time. … So I'm excited. Patrick knows that. I couldn't be more pleased where we are today.

Lamoriello, who also was GM of the New Jersey Devils from 1987-2015, has the second-most games (2,838) and wins (1,444) as a GM in NHL history, behind only David Poile in each (3,075 games, 1,533 wins).