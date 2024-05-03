3 Keys: Canucks at Predators, Game 6 of Western 1st Round

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators will try to extend their season one more game when they host the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round.

The Predators won 2-1 in Game 5 in Vancouver on Tuesday. Game 7, if necessary, will be at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

"This is exciting for us," Nashville center Ryan O'Reilly said. "That was a big win in Vancouver. We found a way. Guys' desperation was super high and it's good tonight. We're fighting for our lives. We've done good things in this building, just haven't had the results we need. We need to be confident here. I think seeing how the guys are, we are confident and we know we have a great chance to win this game and keep it going."

The Predators conducted a full morning skate Friday; the Canucks held an optional morning skate following a full practice Thursday.

"We had a good practice, a couple of guys were joking around," coach Rick Tocchet said. "I think guys are going to embrace this moment."

Teams that hold a 3-2 lead in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series are 348-93 (.789) all-time.

Here are 3 keys for Game 5:

1. Who's in goal for the Canucks?

Arturs Silovs was the first goalie off after Vancouver's morning skate, but Tocchet would not announce whether Silovs or Casey DeSmith would start Game 6.

Silovs has started the past two games, making 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 4 and 20 saves in a 2-1 loss in Game 5.

DeSmith, who was the backup in Game 5 after missing Game 4 because of a lower-body injury, had started Games 2 and 3 after Thatcher Demko sustained an undisclosed injury during Game 1. DeSmith allowed four goals on 45 shots in his two starts.

"I think [Silovs] has played really well for us, just like Casey has played well," Tocchet said. "Goaltender has been a strong part for this organization all year. And it's something that we're getting good goaltending, and calmness, too. A lot of calmness."

Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said Vancouver's choice in goal doesn't affect his team.

"They've played really well," he said. "Give Vancouver credit, they defend well, arguably one of the best in the League. They don't give you a whole lot and their goaltenders, when they do, they've been there. ... It hasn't been that kind of a factor in the series here. Obviously Demko is maybe a different level than the other guys, but they've both been, in my opinion, really good."