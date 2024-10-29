Flyers at Bruins projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (2-6-1) at BRUINS (4-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Cam York (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Brink will replace Deslauriers, a forward. ... Brazeau is expected to play right wing on the Bruins' second line after practicing in that spot Monday. ... Poitras could shift to third-line center.

