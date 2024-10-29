Flyers at Bruins projected lineups

FLYERS (2-6-1) at BRUINS (4-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN, SN1
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Cam York (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Morgan Geekie
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
Brink will replace Deslauriers, a forward. ... Brazeau is expected to play right wing on the Bruins' second line after practicing in that spot Monday. ... Poitras could shift to third-line center.