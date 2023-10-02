Latest News

Flyers season preview: Healthy Couturier, Atkinson could provide spark

Forwards eager to contribute again; York looks to fill void left by Provorov trade

flyers_season_preview

© Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers.

Coach: John Tortorella (second season)

Last season: 31-38-13; seventh place in Metropolitan Division, missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Good health for Couturier and Atkinson

Sean Couturier (back) and Cam Atkinson (neck) have been full participants in training camp and appear ready to play after each forward missed last season because of injury. Their healthy returns would provide a spark in all aspects. Atkinson is a seven-time 20-goal scorer; Couturier, who last played Dec. 18, 2021, has reached 30 goals twice and won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL in 2020. They also were expected to be healthy when training camp opened last season, so the Flyers are approaching with cautious optimism.

2. York's development

Defenseman Cam York is expected to take on a larger role following the offseason trade of Ivan Provorov, who led Philadelphia in ice time the previous seven seasons and its defensemen in scoring three of the past four. York, a 22-year-old left-handed shot, has played the left side during scrimmages and preseason games after playing mostly on the right side last season, which the Flyers hope should aid in his adjustment to increased ice time and responsibilities.

3. Farabee stepping up

Joel Farabee had 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games last season despite missing an offseason of training following an artificial disk replacement in his neck in June 2022. He was able to work out normally this summer and already feels stronger.

"When you have the full offseason to work out, I feel like you just have that extra jump in your legs or a little extra energy," he said. "You feel a lot better. ... Just having that whole offseason to work out, your body's just in a way better place to endure a long season."

Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 Season Preview

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Tyson Foerster impressed during an eight-game recall from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League last season (seven points; three goals, four assists), and the 21-year-old likely is ready for a larger role. The departures of forwards Kevin Hayes and James van Riemsdyk open two spots among the top-nine forwards. His shot is his best asset and should help a power play that was 32nd in the NHL last season (15.6 percent). But the Flyers development staff is happy with how Foerster has improved his skating and play away from the puck.

Most intriguing addition

Marc Staal signed a one-year contract July 3, and the 36-year-old defenseman is expected to supply experience to a position group that needs it after Provorov was traded and Tony DeAngelo had the final season of his contract bought out. Tortorella knows Staal well from their five seasons together with the New York Rangers and has referred to Staal as an extension of the coaching staff. Staal understands what his role entails with a rebuilding team, including the chance that he might not play every game with Philadelphia attempting to see what it has with some of its defenseman prospects. However, Staal was a key player with the Florida Panthers in helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final last season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start the season on the top pair alongside York.

Biggest potential surprise

Emil Andrae impressed during his late-season AHL stint, with six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games after the 21-year-old defenseman had 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 51 games for HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League. Andrae has a competitive streak that belies his size (5-foot-9, 181 pounds) and director of player development Riley Armstrong compared him to retired NHL All-Star Kimmo Timonen. It's likely Andrae begins the season in the AHL, but he could be close to making his NHL debut.

Ready to contribute

Egor Zamula had four assists in 14 NHL games last season, but the Flyers are hoping for more production from the 23-year-old defenseman. His size (6-3, 177), reach and vision are his chief assets, but he had surgery on his left shoulder April 10, leaving in question his ability to add needed strength to have an impact in the defensive and offensive zones. Zamula would require waivers to be sent to the AHL, giving him an edge in making the NHL roster. However, he'll have competition from prospects Andrae, Helge Grans, Adam Ginning and Ronnie Attard, as well as veterans Sean Walker and Nick Seeler, for one of the final spots on defense.

Fantasy sleeper

Tyson Foerster, C (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He had an impressive NHL trial for the Flyers last season with seven points (three goals, four assists), including a power-play goal, and 15 shots on goal in eight games. Foerster led Lehigh Valley of the AHL with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 66 games and could be a deep fantasy sleeper this season ahead of a likely top-six role in the NHL. – Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton -- Noah Cates -- Tyson Foerster

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Marc Staal -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

