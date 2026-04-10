Verbeek signs multiyear contract to remain Ducks GM

Pat Verbeek signed a multiyear contract to remain general manager of the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Verbeek is in his fourth season with the Ducks, and has them in position to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They can clinch their spot as soon as Saturday if the Minnesota Wild defeat the Nashville Predators in regulation, the Winnipeg Jets lose to the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation, and the Vancouver Canucks defeat the San Jose Sharks in any fashion.

Anaheim (42-32-5) is tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division, one point behind the first-place Edmonton Oilers, with three games remaining.

"Pat has done exactly as we hoped, having turned the Ducks into what we believe are perennial contenders for the next decade," Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said. "We are beyond exited to see the team continue developing into what is already an exciting, winning team ready to take the next step."

During Verbeek's tenure, which began Feb. 3, 2022, the Ducks have built a young core featuring forwards Leo Carlsson, 21; Beckett Sennecke, 20; and Cutter Gauthier, 22; and defensemen Jackson LaCombe, 25; and Pavel Mintyukov, 22. To support them he's added veterans like forwards Alex Killorn and Chris Kreider, and defensemen Jacob Trouba, Radko Gudas and John Carlson.

"Maintaining stability within our hockey operations department for the years to come will be important for the development of our team," Ducks president Aaron Teats said. "Our hockey staff has worked tirelessly to build a talented group our community can be proud of."

The Ducks also promoted Mike Stapleton to senior vice president and associate general manager. He had been an assistant GM since joining the Ducks on May 14, 2024.